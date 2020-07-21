2020 Cadillac CT5 review, 2021 Bronco deep dive, 7-motor Mach-E debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Cadillac CT5 review

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 boasts great moves, strong engines, a high-quality cabin, and an attractive fastback design, all at a price starting almost $10,000 lower than the CTS it replaces. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10.

Honda Fit unfit for US next year, joins growing small car cemetery

The Honda Fit joins a growing list of dying small, affordable cars from automakers.

2021 Mazda CX-30 adds features, maintains $23,000 starting price

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV carries over with the same price from 2020 but adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard equipment.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco wasn't designed like most vehicles

Ford designers built a full-size buck out of sturdy packing material to ensure the Bronco would be modular and functional, and to make sure it would provide a great open-air experience.

BMW's new M4 will spawn a GT3 racer

BMW is set to unveil a new generation of its M4 coupe in September, and on Tuesday the automaker provided a first look at the car's GT3-spec racing variant.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots and video

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the wagon version of the Taycan electric sport sedan, has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

Ford is taking a seven-motor, 1,400-hp Mustang Mach-E to NASCAR

With seven motors and lots of flexibility, the Mach-E 1400 hopes to get noticed and change some minds about electric cars.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander photos: Getting ready to plug in vs. Toyota RAV4 Prime

As the Toyota RAV4 Prime arrives on the market in very limited numbers, there’s an alternative that’s already been offered for years: the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids detailed, still unconfirmed for US

The Renegade and Compass share a powertrain consisting of a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, working with two electric motors—one for each axle.