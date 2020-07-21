Honda Fit unfit for US next year, joins growing small car cemetery

The Honda Fit small wagon won't be coming back for 2021, leaving the Honda HR-V subcompact crossover as the smallest Honda available in the U.S.

Honda confirmed last week that it would also discontinue the Honda Civic coupe and would no longer offer the Honda Accord mid-size sedan with a manual transmission.

The end of the Honda Fit in the U.S. as other markets ready for a redesigned model reflects a larger trend of larger cars gaining popularity at the expense of small and more fuel-efficient subcompacts. In 2021, the Fit joins the Toyota Yaris and Chevrolet Sonic in the small car graveyard, which already hosts the Fiat 500, Smart Fortwo, Ford Focus and Fiesta, Chevy Cruze, VW Beetle, and other fuel-efficient small cars ideal for cities.

As the business case for budget small cars has been squeezed by higher volume and more profitable crossovers, automakers are ditching their smallest, most inexpensive cars. At $17,145, the Honda Fit was the most affordable Honda. Now that honor belongs to the 2020 Honda Civic sedan, which starts at $21,755, followed by the $21,875 HR-V.

The gateway to Toyota's lineup is the 2020 Toyota Yaris sedan at $16,605. Next year, it will be the Corolla at $20,780 followed by the $22,415 C-HR subcompact crossover.

Chevy tells a different story, for now. The cheapest Chevy is the $14,790 Spark subcompact hatch. It, along with the Mitsubishi Mirage, Nissan Versa, Kia Rio, and Hyundai Accent, remains as an inexpensive entry-level car. The base 2020 Chevy Sonic sedan starts at $17,595. The next cheapest Chevy is the 2021 Trailblazer small crossover with a starting price of $19,995.

For many new car shoppers, a 33% increase in the average price of available cars may represent a leap and a potentially imposing barrier.