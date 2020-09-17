2021 Mazda CX-30 small SUV adds turbo engine from the Mazda 3

Mazda finally confirmed on Thursday that the 2021 Mazda CX-30 small SUV will get a more potent turbocharged engine.

Like the Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback upon which it is based, the 2021 CX-30 now comes with an available 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when running on 93 octane fuel. Regular 87 octane gas lowers the output to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft. The turbocharged engine comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Mazda didn't disclose the pricing or trim levels for the uprated engine, but the 2021 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback suggest a course. The turbo-4 is found in the top model and it comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive; it costs about $6,000 more than the Select trim with its 186-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4, 6-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.

The uprated engine in the Mazda 3 builds off the top Premium trim, and we expect the same for the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo when pricing is announced later this year.

Launched for 2020 as a larger alternative to the cramped 2020 Mazda CX-3, the five-seat crossover comes with a few more features across the trim line and only marginal price increases on higher Preferred and Premium trims.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV carries over with the base model starting at $23,000, including $1,100 destination. New for 2021, it gains standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto this year to complement the three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services and six months of in-car wifi. An 8.8-inch display screen commands the cabin, and headlines standard features such as a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, power features, keyless start, welcome lighting, 16-inch wheels, cloth seats, and and an 8-speaker sound system.

Like last year, Mazda equips the 2020 CX-30 with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

The Select model starts the same at $25,000 and adds keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, synthetic leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and buff 18-inch alloy wheels. Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts upgrade the safety equipment. The Select trim offers the best value proposition, but it chaps our hides that heated seats are not an option.

The Preferred trim gets a $100 price bump from 2020 to $27,400. New for 2021 is a power sunroof to go with already standard heated front seats, 8-way power driver's seat, memory seats, and a black gloss grille.

The top Premium trim increased $350 to $29,650 for 2021. The loaded small crossover nudges into luxury territory in price and features with a Bose 12-speaker audio system, navigation, leather seats, power liftgate, adaptive headlights, roof rails, LED headlights and taillights.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo goes on sale at the end of 2020.