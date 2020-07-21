2021 Mazda CX-30 adds features, maintains $23,000 starting price

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV carries over with the same price from 2020 but adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard equipment, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Launched for 2020 as a larger alternative to the cramped 2020 Mazda CX-3, the five-seat crossover comes with a few more features across the trim line and only marginal price increases on higher Preferred and Premium trims.

The base model starts at $23,000, including $1,100 destination. New for 2021, it gains standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto this year to complement the three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services and six months of in-car wifi. An 8.8-inch display screen commands the cabin, and headlines standard features such as a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, power features, keyless start, welcome lighting, 16-inch wheels, cloth seats, and and an 8-speaker sound system.

Like last year, Mazda equips the 2020 CX-30 with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

The Select model starts the same at $25,000 and adds keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, synthetic leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and buff 18-inch alloy wheels. Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts upgrade the safety equipment. The Select trim offers the best value proposition, but it chaps our hides that heated seats are not an option.

The Preferred trim gets a $100 price bump from 2020 to $27,400. New for 2021 is a power sunroof to go with already standard heated front seats, 8-way power driver's seat, memory seats, and a black gloss grille.

At the top of the lineup is the Premium trim starting at $29,650, which represents a $350 increase from 2020. The loaded small crossover nudges into luxury territory in price and features with a Bose 12-speaker audio system, navigation, leather seats, power liftgate, adaptive headlights, roof rails, LED headlights and taillights.

Unlike the Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback upon which it is based, all CX-30s will be powered by one engine, a buzzy 186-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive adds $1,400.

The 2021 Mazda 3 has three engine options, including the welcome return of a 250-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 in either the sedan or hatchback. Perhaps that turbocharged engine will be offered in the 2022 CX-30.