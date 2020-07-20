2020 Lincoln Aviator revisited, Shelby GT350R makes Mustang history, small cars vanish: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve poses a flight risk

The question: Could the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve transport five middle-age dads for a long weekend away at Lake Tomfoolery?

2014-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander crossovers recalled for seat belt issue

The Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV is being recalled for congestion between the rear seat belt buckles that can cause the right side, or passenger's side, rear seat belt buckle to break

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback earns Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

The 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback electric crossover SUV earned a Top Safety Pick+ for acing all crash tests and having advanced safety features that rated "Superior," the IIHS announced Monday.

From Motor Authority:

1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition with chassis no. 5R002 at Mecum action - July 17, 2020

Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R becomes most valuable Mustang in history

The first competition Shelby Mustang, the first to be raced, and the first to win has been sold at auction.

Modern manual transmissions have a problem

At Motor Authority, we love manual transmissions because they make driving more fun. But modern manual transmissions have a big problem, according to Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske.

Mercedes-Benz to stop building sedans in North America

The Tuscaloosa plant will continue to build the GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS SUVs, while the plant in Mexico will focus on the GLB SUV.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda Fit

Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris dumped: Have Americans rejected the fuel-efficient small car?

Honda confirmed Friday that the fourth-generation version of the Fit hatchback, its smallest and most affordable model—and its most fuel-efficient non-hybrid model—won’t be coming to the U.S.

Sweden's Northvolt will make $2.3B of electric-car batteries for BMW

BMW plans to buy 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of batteries from Northvolt beginning in 2024. Batteries will be manufactured at a factory currently under construction Skelleftea, Sweden, which will use 100% renewable energy, according to a BMW press release.

GM backs away from hydrogen fuel-cell tech in passenger vehicles

It will focus on battery-electric tech in passenger cars and trucks, saving hydrogen fuel-cell tech for military and commercial vehicles.