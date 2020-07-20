2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback earns Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

The 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback electric crossover SUV earned a Top Safety Pick+ for acing all crash tests and having advanced safety features that rated "Superior," the IIHS announced Monday.

New for 2020, the E-Tron Sportback is as much wagon as SUV, though Audi and other German automakers are keen on calling such mashups "four-door coupes."

Based on the Audi E-Tron SUV launched for 2019 with a 248-mile range, the E-Tron Sportback follows in the safety footsteps of the SUV with "Good" scores on all six crash tests and for its standard LED headlights. The IIHS deemed the vehicles similar enough to base the crash-test ratings on the 2019 E-Tron SUV in all-wheel drive and the Premium Plus trim.

The driver-assist technology ranks "Superior" based on its automatic emergency braking system that comes standard. Called "Audi Pre Sense Front," the system on the E-Tron can avoid a crash with another vehicle or a pedestrian at 25 mph, and can slow to nearly a halt at 12 mph.

The 2019 E-Tron SUV earned similar ratings, as well as a five-star crash test rating from the NHTSA, earning it a rare, perfect 10 in our safety scorecard. (Read more about how we rate cars.) We expect the 2020 E-Tron Sportback to rate as high once it has been tested by the NHTSA.

The 2020 E-Tron Sportback joins the Tesla Model 3 as the only electric vehicles to earn the TSP+ distinction for 2020. The Audi A6 sedan and wagon are Audi's other 2020 models with a TSP+ award.