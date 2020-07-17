Bronco vs Bronco Sport, 2021 Bentley Bentayga detailed, CHAdeMO suffers Beta fate: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Ford Bronco Sport: Compare SUVs

With the new Bronco, Ford resurrected one of its iconic brands from more than two decades ago now. It was so nice that Ford did it twice.

2021 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV comes with a Platinum touch

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV unveiled in June gets a wealth of upscale improvements, including Nissan's top Platinum trim for the first time, but the powertrain is limited to one engine despite competitors rolling out hybrids, plug-in, and electric variants.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk likely don’t mind being overshadowed by attention-grabbing siblings in their respective lineups. They’ll crawl into the limelight themselves.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Bentley Bentayga

2021 Bentley Bentayga four-seat option detailed

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga gets an updated optional Four Seat Comfort Specification, which launches alongside five-seat and seven-seat versions of the refreshed luxury SUV.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots

The car is expected in showrooms late next year as a 2022 model, and the advanced stage of these prototypes suggests a debut in the next 12 months is likely. The current 2-Series coupe arrived as a 2014 model and underwent a mid-cycle update for 2018.

GM confirms 12 EVs, including Escalade-inspired SUV and 400-plus-mile Chevy pickup

General Motors is committed to launching 20 electric cars by 2023 in North America as part of a $20 billion investment into electrification and self-driving technology spanning the next five years.

From Green Car Reports:

Electrify America hardware with CCS and CHAdeMO - Hood River, Oregon - July 2020

Commentary: Nissan ends war over electric-car charging standards, as Tesla stands apart

With the Nissan Ariya moving to CCS, Nissan has ended a standards battle that's arguably set EVs back this past decade. Now will Tesla go CCS in the U.S., too?

Hydrogen from renewable energy could be cost-competitive by 2030, analysis finds

Hydrogen produced using renewable energy could become a cost-competitive option over that made from natural gas within the decade, according to a new analysis from IHS Markit.

VW built a proving ground for fast-charging in the Arizona heat

The facility will help VW with charging and battery-cooling development and engineering, while it will help Electrify America test hardware.