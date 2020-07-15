Bronco vs. 4Runner, Bronco best buy, 2022 Nissan Ariya revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

The 2021 Ford Bronco represents all that's new even with its retro design, while the aging Toyota 4Runner represents the tried but true when it comes to off-road capable SUVs.

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE coming; sporty 2021 Corolla Apex ahead, too

Toyota updates the 2021 Camry, 2021 Corolla, 2021 Avalon with improved infotainment, additional trim offerings, and a special-edition Apex model.

2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover undercuts Tesla Model Y

The 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover SUV will have an EPA-targeted 300-mile range and start at around $40,000, the automaker announced Wednesday.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco family

Best Bronco build-off: Our editors weigh in on their ideal SUVs

The 2021 Ford Bronco arrived and wants to take our, and your, money. In fact, it's taking the money of our Managing Editor Aaron Cole, but the rest of our team's living in fantasy land right now dreaming up which Bronco fits our life and trying to justify why.

Cole: My dream date with a Bronco started with a reservation for 2 at Wildtrak

The long road to a Ford Bronco began with a small idea, and a lot of courage.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover spawns trio of special editions, including 50th anniversary model

Land Rover led the world into the luxury-SUV realm, and a new Fifty edition celebrates the occasion of its introduction.

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Ariya

2022 Nissan Ariya: 10 geeky details in 300-mile, $40,000 electric crossover

The Nissan Ariya starts with Leaf learnings but makes a series of choices to show it's aiming for Model Y territory and beyond.

15 states want all heavy-duty trucks electric by 2050

The mandate covers large pickup trucks, vans, delivery and box trucks, and even school and transit buses.

Hyperion fuel-cell supercar: Hydrogen hype takes a very fast-looking form

The hydrogen fuel-cell supercar originally due for a New York Auto Show reveal will be revealed online in August.