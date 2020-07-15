2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover undercuts Tesla Model Y

The 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover SUV will have an EPA-targeted 300-mile range and start at around $40,000, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The five-seat battery-electric crossover showcases Nissan's ambition to outdo not only the Tesla Model Y and its 291-mile range and $50,000 price point, but also the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volvo XC40 Recharge and other compact electric crossovers.

The technology showcase comes in front- or all-wheel drive and two battery sizes: The 65-kwh option makes 215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, while the 90-kwh option makes 389 hp and 443 lb-ft. Nissan estimates a 0-60 mph time in 5.0 seconds. Charging times have not been announced but the Ariya will follow the CCS charging protocol more common in the U.S.

While the Nissan Leaf electric hatchback kickstarted electric vehicles in the U.S. late in 2010, and is one of the bestselling EVs around the world behind the Tesla Model 3, the 2022 Nissan Ariya stands on its own.

Highlights of the Ariya include a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system derived in part from the GT-R supercar that promises to balance outright performance with smooth and surefooted handling in any weather. An available driver-assistance system enables hands-free driving on single-lane highways and driving on other roads is simplified with one-pedal driving where regenerative braking settings take over the need to depress the brake.

The Ariya has an open, flat cabin floor with no center console extending beyond the seats to the dash, so there's plenty of knee room. The console also slides forward and back for greater customization of what Nissan calls a "lounge-like" interior.

Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic high beams. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is connected to a 12.3-inch touchscreen under a single pane of glass for a clean, uniform look that naturally keeps the user's sightline between the dash and the road.

The 2022 Nissan Ariya will go on sale in the last half of 2021, following the launch in Japan in mid-2021.