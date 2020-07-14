2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition three-row crossover takes a ride to the dark side

Kia has a dark view of its popular three-row crossover SUV, even after it won our top Best Car To Buy 2020 award.

The 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition announced Tuesday turns out the lights on the automaker's brightest surprise last year with a blacked-out special edition. The Nightfall Edition builds on a mid-level Telluride EX version and adds 20-inch black wheels, a black grille, black roof rails, black skid plates, black badges, LED headlights and taillights that have a black bezel, and a new exclusive color: gray.

The special edition package will cost $1,295 on top of a 2021 Telluride EX with a Premium package, which costs $42,255 for an all-wheel drive model, including destination. All-wheel drive is required for the Nightfall Edition, but not the Telluride—all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option for every trim level. Like last year, the Telluride is available in LX, EX, S, and SX trim levels. Base front-drive Tellurides cost $33,160, including destination, while top trims command more than $46,000.

Every Telluride is equipped with at least 18-inch wheels, three rows of seats, cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, five USB ports, power features, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Top trims spec up to leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera system, highway driving assistance, a power liftgate, premium audio, wireless smartphone charger, a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, second row captain's chairs, heated and cooled seats (first and second rows), and all-wheel drive.

Every Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 291 horsepower that's teamed with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia says the new Telluride will go on sale later this year.