Dodge, Chrysler recalling nearly 1M minivans for faulty airbag clips

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 14, 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall nearly 1 million older vehicles for faulty airbag clips that can loosen over time and become projectiles in a crash, the automaker announced last week.

The parent company of Dodge and Chrysler said 925,239 vehicles are affected by the defect, and the company said it was aware of 14 injuries that may be related to the issue.

In a statement, FCA said certain 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs and 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country minivans may have the faulty clips installed. Over time, those clips, which are located behind a steering wheel cover, could loosen and disengage. If the driver's airbag were to deploy in a crash, those clips could be shot forward into the passenger cabin.

FCA said owners of affected vehicles should not tamper with the steering wheel cover themselves. If improperly removed, the steering bag could deploy and potentially injure others.

Owners will receive notices in the mail beginning next month and be directed to bring their vehicles into a dealership for free repairs. The affected models do not include Takata airbags, which are subject to one of the largest automotive recalls in history and have been linked to hundreds of injuries and 16 deaths.

For more information, visit the NHTSA's website or call 800-853-1403.

