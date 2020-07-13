2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport revealed: Classic off-road SUVs with today's tech

Ford unveiled Monday its hotly anticipated duo of new SUVs: the 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Except it's more of a trio.

When it goes on sale next spring, the 2021 Ford Bronco will be available as a two-door off-roader or more family-friendly four-door SUV with removable doors and removable roof panels. The two-door Bronco will cost $29,995, including mandatory destination charges, while the four-door version will cost at least $34,695.

Those prices are for base models that are equipped with 16-inch wheels, a 2.3-liter turbo-4, 7-speed manual transmission, four-wheel drive, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and cloth seats. The Bronco will be available in base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands trim levels with several packages available for all models. A First Edition model limited to 3,500 units will also be sold. Ford didn't say how much the separate trims would cost when it goes on sale, although the automaker is accepting $100 cash deposits to purchase and configure a vehicle.

The Bronco is powered by a 270-horsepower 2.3-liter turbo-4 that's paired with a 7-speed manual transmission, or optionally a 10-speed automatic. A 310-hp 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 is available for every trim level and is paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic. A part-time four-wheel-drive system is standard on all Broncos except Wildtrak and Badlands, which make a more advanced automatic four-wheel-drive system standard equipment. The more advanced system is optional on every other trim level. An off-road-focused "Sasquatch Package" is available on all trims as well and adds 35-inch tires, front and rear locking axles, more ground clearance, and tougher shocks.

The Bronco's trim levels follow broad themes that increase in price, features, or off-road hardware. The Bronco Big Bend adds a few more creature comforts including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, bigger 17-inch wheels, and LED fog lights. An accessories package adds heated seats, active safety features, and dual-zone climate control.

2021 Ford Bronco

Bronco Black Diamond is geared more toward the muddy set. Vinyl interior pairs with washable floors, modular bumpers, rock rails, and auxiliary switches. Outer Banks adds a few style touches like bigger 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, heated seats, and running boards. Leather upholstery, a 12.0-inch touchscreen, premium audio, more safety features, navigation, a heated-steering wheel, and a surround-view camera system are optional.

The Wildtrak version adds a twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic as standard equipment, 35-inch tires on 17-inch wheels, a Baja drive mode, and black hard top. Bronco Badlands models add more off-road hardware like a disconnecting front stabilizer bar, a rock crawl mode, and vinyl seats. A First Edition model builds on the Badlands model and adds everything: 12.0-inch screen, leather interior, premium audio—the works.

The 2021 Bronco arrives in spring 2021.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport 2021 Ford Bronco Sport 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Bronco Sport

The Bronco Sport will get here sooner, though. The 2021 Bronco Sport will start at $28,155, including destination charges, and will be available in base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels. A First Edition version is available and limited to 2,000 vehicles.

Unlike the Bronco, the Bronco Sport is four-door only with a 181-hp turbo-3 or 245-hp turbo-4. All-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and an 8-speed automatic is the only transmission available. A more advanced all-wheel-drive system is standard on Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition models where it's paired with the bigger engine.

Base Bronco Sports get 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, active safety features, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Bronco Sport Big Bends get fold-down second-row seats, uprated cloth, keyless ignition, premium 17-inch wheels, zippered pockets inside, and a rear armrest. Outer Banks adds 18-inch wheels, a black roof, a 6.5-inch driver information display, power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and leather-trimmed seats.

Bronco Sport Badland versions get a bigger engine, a more advanced all-wheel-drive system, an off-road suspension, and 17-inch wheels with bigger 28.5-inch tires. Bronco First Editions add leather upholstery, a towing package, premium audio, moonroof, and 29-inch tires.

The 2021 Bronco Sport arrives later this year.