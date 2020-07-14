Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 14, 2020

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade three-row crossover SUV enters its second year with greater ambitions, topped with a new Calligraphy trim, the automaker announced Monday. The Palisade now comes in SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy trims.

Calligraphy picks up where Limited leaves off and comes standard with all-wheel drive, hill descent control, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, a distinct lower front bumper, as well as accent lighting, puddle lamps, and a wider LED third taillight.

On the inside, quilted leather door panels complement a suede headliner and perforated-leather steering wheel for a luxury-like finish not unlike the 2021 Genesis GV80 three-row crossover SUV arriving in dealer lots this year. 

Hyundai hasn't disclosed prices yet but Calligraphy will likely come in at just under $50,000, which is where the GV80, the first SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand, starts. The all-wheel-drive system included on Calligraphy is an extra $1,700 on Limited. The loaded 2020 Palisade Limited costs $46,265 with destination, which is an $11,200 jump over the SEL model.  

Hyundai announced a few other changes across the Palisade lineup for 2021. Essentially, the Drive Guidance package with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, adaptive cruise control, XM radio, and an in-car intercom will be folded into the Premium package. Separately for 2020, the Drive Guidance package was $1,250, and Premium package was $2,400. 

Hyundai also added more standard equipment for the 2021 Palisade, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED headlights, and the trailer pre-wiring connectors upgrade from a 4-pin setup to a 7-pin design. The 2021 Palisade seats up to eight passengers and is powered by a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic transmission.

All Palisades benefit from Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, 5/60,000 limited warranty, and 3/36,000 of complimentary scheduled maintenance for oil changes and tire rotations. The Calligraphy and other trims arrive at Hyundai dealers later this month. 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport revealed: Classic off-road SUVs with today's tech 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport revealed: Classic off-road SUVs with today's tech
2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim 2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim
2020 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Ford Bronco: How the SUVs compare on paper 2020 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Ford Bronco: How the SUVs compare on paper
2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition three-row crossover takes a ride to the dark side 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition three-row crossover takes a ride to the dark side
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.