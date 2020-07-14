2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade three-row crossover SUV enters its second year with greater ambitions, topped with a new Calligraphy trim, the automaker announced Monday. The Palisade now comes in SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy trims.

Calligraphy picks up where Limited leaves off and comes standard with all-wheel drive, hill descent control, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, a distinct lower front bumper, as well as accent lighting, puddle lamps, and a wider LED third taillight.

On the inside, quilted leather door panels complement a suede headliner and perforated-leather steering wheel for a luxury-like finish not unlike the 2021 Genesis GV80 three-row crossover SUV arriving in dealer lots this year.

Hyundai hasn't disclosed prices yet but Calligraphy will likely come in at just under $50,000, which is where the GV80, the first SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand, starts. The all-wheel-drive system included on Calligraphy is an extra $1,700 on Limited. The loaded 2020 Palisade Limited costs $46,265 with destination, which is an $11,200 jump over the SEL model.

Hyundai announced a few other changes across the Palisade lineup for 2021. Essentially, the Drive Guidance package with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, adaptive cruise control, XM radio, and an in-car intercom will be folded into the Premium package. Separately for 2020, the Drive Guidance package was $1,250, and Premium package was $2,400.

Hyundai also added more standard equipment for the 2021 Palisade, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED headlights, and the trailer pre-wiring connectors upgrade from a 4-pin setup to a 7-pin design. The 2021 Palisade seats up to eight passengers and is powered by a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic transmission.

All Palisades benefit from Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, 5/60,000 limited warranty, and 3/36,000 of complimentary scheduled maintenance for oil changes and tire rotations. The Calligraphy and other trims arrive at Hyundai dealers later this month.