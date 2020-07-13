2021 Chevy Trailblazer tested, Ford Bronco history revisited, 2022 GMC Hummer preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer first drive: The name returns but the small crossover marks its own path

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer blazes no new trail but it reorients Chevy for the modern crossover era. For those of a certain beautiful age (yes, you are), the Trailblazer may evoke the rough-and-tumble days of pickup truck-type SUVs such as the Ford Bronco, or in its later days, a 4Runner wannabe.

Tesla lowers Model Y price to $51,190, raises price on Autopilot

Tesla dropped the price of the Model Y small crossover on Saturday just months after the electric car went on sale. The Model Y Long Range dropped $3,000 to start at $51,190, including a destination fee of $1,200.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line hints at sporty sedan with more to come

The new 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan isn't here yet but the automaker is already tempting us with more to come. Last week, Hyundai released images of its Elantra N Line sedan that amps up the small car's newfound angular shape.

From Motor Authority:

1966 Ford Bronco wagon

The Ford Bronco over the years: A brief history

Revisiting five generations of the Ford Bronco, built from 1966 to 1996, previews a glimpse of what to expect from the 2021 Ford Bronco off-road SUV.

Jeep Wrangler concept with 450-horsepower V-8 crashes Ford Bronco reveal

The off-road brand has just unveiled the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept which, as the name suggests, packs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 392-cubic inch V-8. That's 6.4 liters of displacement for readers more used to the metric system.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel ready to deliver efficiency and fun for $41,040

The diesel is the familiar 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 branded an EcoDiesel and used across a handful of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles products, including the Gladiator's Wrangler sibling.

From Green Car Reports:

GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV: Everything we know in advance of full reveal

The upcoming, all-electric GMC Hummer EV will be polarizing, as the nameplate always has been, but it could broaden GM's bandwidth for EVs.

Tesla Model Y price drops $3,000, Model S and Model X get faster supercharging

Tesla Model Y prices for both currently available versions have been lowered, and Tesla adjusted charging-power specs for the Model X and Model S.

Ramping up to electric trucks, Rivian has raised $5.3B since early 2019

Rivian now has the funding to look beyond the delivery of its R1T and R1S, to the development of future EV models.