2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line hints at sporty sedan with more to come

The new 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan isn't here yet but the automaker is already tempting us with more to come.

Last week, Hyundai released images of its Elantra N Line sedan that amps up the small car's newfound angular shape.

The Elantra N Line isn't meant to be confused with the full-fat, high-performance N versions that Hyundai offers—although one of those may be on the way.

Instead, the 2021 Elantra N Line looks the part with a lower nose, bigger intakes, and brash 18-inch wheels. Hyundai said the Elantra N Line will have bigger brakes than the Elantra, but didn't say if they will arrest a more powerful sedan. That's because the new 2021 Elantra will be powered by a relatively pedestrian 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 147 horsepower and a continuously variable automatic transmission.

In addition to a new nose, grille, and bigger 18-inch wheels, the Elantra N Line sports side skirts and a dual-tipped exhaust in back. All Elantras are longer, lower, and wider than the 2020 versions they'll replace, and the small sedans borrows liberally from the Sonata mid-size sedan, which was new for 2020.

Inside, twin 10.3-inch screens for information and infotainment are available, although an 8.0-inch touchscreen will be more common. Hyundai didn't say what's inside the Elantra N Line nor how much it will cost when it goes on sale.

The new 2021 Elantra should arrive by the end of this year.