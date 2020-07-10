2020 Toyota Highlander revisited, 2021 Audi A7 PHEV previewed, 2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid reviewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum earns a participation trophy

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum delivers everything expected from a three-row crossover SUV but it doesn’t distinguish itself.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel first look: more grunt, more miles

On Friday, Jeep announced that its 2021 Gladiator pickup would be available with an optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 plucked from the Ram 1500 pickup and Wrangler SUV.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Small price bump, big power gains

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek comes with a modest $100 price bump but more standard equipment and more power. A new Sport trim highlights a more powerful engine option that is only $600 more than the base engine.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid

2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e is a svelte plug-in hybrid priced from $75,895

Audi is introducing a new model for 2021 aimed at buyers who don’t want to sacrifice style in the name of eco-friendliness. It’s called the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro, and it adds plug-in hybrid technology to Audi’s stylish liftback.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo with ducktail spoiler spy shots and video

Porsche has a new 911 Turbo on its hands based on the 992 generation of its sports car icon. Right now there's only the Turbo S but a slightly tamer Turbo is coming up shortly.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series revealed early with aggressive aero kit

The Black Series will return to the Mercedes-AMG lineup in July, but someone in Affalterbach couldn't wait. On Thursday, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series made an early debut via a YouTube video featuring Tim Burton, known as Shmee150.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe drive review - July 2020

Review update: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid balances Jekyll and Hyde madness

The powerful SUV also has a modest electric range to serve both performance and efficiency masters.

Study: EVs put to use in ride-hailing deliver more carbon benefits than in personal use

Electric vehicles can make more difference in ride-hailing because of how much more they're driven—and from the "deadhead miles."

Fisker gets new funding and talent for development of Ocean EV

Fisker announced $50 million in new funding, as it moves along with planning and development for its Ocean electric vehicle.



