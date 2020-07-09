2021 Toyota 4Runner updated, Lambo Sian roadster previewed, RAV4 Prime marked up: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota 4Runner updated, Trail editions return, and TRD Pros get spacey

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner will get sharper eyes, fleeter feet, a new edition, and a fresh paint job in a bid to keep the aging SUV fresh.

Another small car goes boom; Chevy Sonic won't return

Chevrolet will shelve the slow-selling Sonic after the 2020 model year, the automaker confirmed this week.

The 2021 Mazda 3 compact car will offer three available engines when it goes on sale, including a new entry-level inline-4.

From Motor Authority:

Lamborghini Sian Roadster

807-horsepower Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a topless 217-mph monster

The Lamborghini Sián is the most-powerful car the Italian supercar maker ever produced, and the company's first hybrid. Now, the 807-horsepower coupe is getting an equally powerful roadster sibling.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ spy shots

Bugatti stunned the automotive world last fall when a new version of the Chiron it had developed cracked the 300-mph barrier, making it the fastest production car in the world by a significant margin.

2021 Nissan Frontier spy shots

A redesigned Nissan Frontier is coming soon to challenge the Tacoma, Ranger and Colorado.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime price marked up as battery supply issue pinches production

Toyota confirmed Wednesday that “unforeseen battery supply constraints” may keep its RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid in short supply through at least the end of this year.

London black cab spawns range-extended electric delivery van

The modern take on the iconic London black cab could be making urban deliveries and cargo runs in the UK and throughout Europe.

2021 Audi A7 plug-in hybrid fastback: US details confirmed

The 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e will join the Q5 55 TFSI e crossover and A8 60 TFSI e sedan in U.S. showrooms this fall.