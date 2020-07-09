Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

Another small car goes boom; Chevy Sonic won't return

2020 Chevrolet Sonic

2020 Chevrolet Sonic

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 9, 2020

Chevrolet will shelve the slow-selling Sonic after the 2020 model year, the automaker confirmed this week.

The small compact will make way at the automaker's Orion Township plant for an electric vehicle that Chevy plans to produce next year, according to a spokesman for Chevy.

Dealers were notified last month that the Sonic wouldn't return and that production would end for the small car in October. In its last year, the Sonic was available as a sedan or hatchback, with a turbo-4 and automatic transmission.

This month, Chevrolet reported that it delivered 2,111 Sonics between March and June of this year, down sharply from 4,024 deliveries for the same period in 2019. Waning demand for small cars and the coronavirus slowdown hampered sales of the Sonic for 2020, which sunk by 24% for the year compared to 2019.

The Chevy Sonic replaced the Aveo in the automaker's lineup for 2012, and was produced in the U.S.—the only subcompact car built in the U.S. at the time—due to a ground-breaking agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers. Sales of the small car peaked in 2015 with 93,518 deliveries.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Dodge Durango SUV updated inside and out 2021 Dodge Durango SUV updated inside and out
2021 Kia K5 sedan starts at $24,455, up $100 from outgoing Optima 2021 Kia K5 sedan starts at $24,455, up $100 from outgoing Optima
Review update: 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature straddles the SUV class line Review update: 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature straddles the SUV class line
2021 Toyota 4Runner updated, Trail editions return, and TRD Pros get spacey 2021 Toyota 4Runner updated, Trail editions return, and TRD Pros get spacey
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.