2021 Toyota 4Runner updated, Trail editions return, and TRD Pros get spacey

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner will get sharper eyes, fleeter feet, a new edition, and a fresh paint job in a bid to keep the aging SUV fresh. Those changes also will include a new Lunar Rock color across the TRD Pro off-road lineup and the return of the Trail edition to the Tacoma and Tundra pickups, as well as to the 2021 4Runner, Toyota announced Wednesday.

Last redesigned for 2009, the durable (i.e. enduring) 4Runner now comes with LED headlights and fog lights, while Limited, Nightshade, and TRD Pro trims get LED high beams. The 2021 4Runner TRD Pro wears new black alloy wheels that Toyota says are stronger and more rigid, and still come with Nitto Terra Grappler tires. The flow form design allows for tweaks in how the shocks are tuned. The retuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks used on the Tacoma TRD Pro come with the 2021 4Runner and promise a softer ride at cruising speed, and quicker damping adjustments off-road to maintain speed and control.

Announced at this year's Chicago Auto Show, the Trail Edition marks a return of what the 4Runner's off-road variant was called before it earned the TRD Pro badge. The cosmetic upgrade varies by model, but is mostly based on the SR5 trim and come with all-weather floor liners.

The 2021 Tacoma Trail mid-size pickup gets gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar all-terrain tires and a lockable bed storage unit that is insulated to double as a cooler. The 2021 Tundra full-size pickup gets the 1794's grille and special edition wheels, as well as the same cooler feature as the Tacoma Trail. The 2021 4Runner Trail comes with TRD Off-Road wheels, a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket, and a 40-quart cooler inside.

An ash gray color Toyota calls Lunar Rock replaces the Army Green color on all four TRD Pro models.