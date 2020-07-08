2021 Mazda 3 turbo returns, 2021 Elantra N Line preview, Audi Q4 E-Tron preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mazda 3 spins out a turbocharged all-wheel-drive compact contender

The available engine will make up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque and boost the Mazda 3's performance potential.

What's New for 2021: Audi

After a robust 2020 that starred performance crossover SUVs and wagons such as the RS6 Avant, Audi turns its attention to updated volume models such as the Q5 crossover and A3 compact sedan for 2021.

2021 Corvette stays under $60,000 and earns its racing stripes

Highlights of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and some new stripe options.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line first look

A new Hyundai Elantra N Line compact sport sedan is coming to replace the previous 201-horsepower Elantra Sport.

Next Mercedes-Benz S-Class to introduce 3D graphics, augmented reality

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set for a reveal in September, and over the coming weeks Mercedes plans to drip-feed information on its new flagship, starting with details on the car's user interface.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots and video

Porsche is about to go beyond the 414-horsepower 718 Cayman GT4 with an RS version that could borrow liberally from the 911 GT3.

From Green Car Reports:

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept steers sensible electric SUV toward “dynamic elegance”

The Q4 Sportback E-Tron will be the brand’s seventh electric model, joining the Q4 E-Tron SUV in 2021, when both are due to arrive.

EV maker Lucid will have nationwide service network, 20 stores open by late 2021

Lucid aims to start deliveries of the Air electric car in early 2021, and by then it will already have eight or more of its retail Studios open.

Report: Audi A9 EV due in 2024 could be a high-efficiency flagship

The first project being developed by Audi's Artemis electric vehicle team is a top-of-the-line vehicle, not an urban EV.