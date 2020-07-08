2021 Corvette stays under $60,000 and earns its racing stripes

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has the same starting price of $59,995 as when the redesigned C8 mid-engine Vette launched for 2020. The 2021 Corvette convertible also stays the same at $67,495, including destination, the automaker announced Wednesday.

For the same price as 2020, the 2021 mid-engine Vette comes with a bit more standard equipment. It also offers new color options and racing stripes. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility highlight the new standard features. Also newly standard is a safety belt monitor that will prevent the driver from shifting out of park into gear if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. First launched on the 2020 Chevy Traverse as part of Chevy's Teen Driver safety suite, the function keeps the vehicle fixed in park for 20 seconds or until the driver buckles up.

More traditional Corvette-minded features for 2021 include two new exterior colors in red metallic and silver metallic, plus a new gray-and-yellow interior combo. Stretching the length of America's supercar are four dual racing stripes in blue, orange, red, or yellow. There are also three colors of Stinger stripe that only go on the hood.

Of the performance options and upgrades, magnetic dampers are now available without the Z51 performance package. Ordering opens this month but deliveries aren't expected until late in the year.