Kia Telluride can't keep up, 2020 Polaris Slingshot review, 2021 RAV4 Prime compared: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia has a problem: It can't build the Telluride fast enough

Consumers might be willing to wait five to six months for a $200,000 supercar from Europe, but are they willing to wait that long for a Kia SUV?

2021 Kia K5 sedan starts at $24,455, up $100 from outgoing Optima

The replacement for the Kia Optima arrives for the 2021 model year with only a modest price bump.

More than 600,000 Chevy Cobalt and HHR models investigated for fuel leaks

Federal officials say they're investigating older models of the Chevrolet Cobalt compact car and HHR small wagon for potential fuel leaks after more than 200 owners filed complaints with safety officials.

2020 Polaris Slingshot R

First drive review: 2020 Polaris Slingshot R pulls back the practical, fires up the fun

The 2020 Polaris Slingshot R splits the difference between car and motorcycle, with a focus on fun.

2021 Lexus LS arrives with new looks, self-driving tech

The latest Lexus LS full-size sedan will introduce a self-driving system capable of handling highways, from the on-ramp to the off-ramp.

Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor reportedly set for US with turbo V-6 power

Ford's next Ranger Raptor is reportedly coming to the U.S. with 325 horsepower of grunt.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: How its 42-mile range and 38 mpg compare to rivals

The RAV4 Prime offers more electric range than the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid and Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid.

Jay Leno drives Canoo's subscription-only electric van

The California startup Canoo features former Faraday Future talent and aims to provide stylish all-electric people-movers for a subscription fee.

2013-2017 Toyota Prius models recalled for potential hybrid-system defect

In 2013-2015 Toyota Prius and 2014-2017 Prius V models, an issue with voltage buildup could cause either a fail-safe mode or failure of the hybrid's inverter.