2021 Kia K5 sedan starts at $24,455, up $100 from outgoing Optima

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 7, 2020

The name may be new, but the price is relatively familiar.

The 2021 Kia K5 sedan that's arriving in dealers now costs at least $24,455, including mandatory destination charges, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's $100 more than the base version of the 2020 Kia Optima and $120 less than the related 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan.

The 2021 K5 will be offered in LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT trim levels. The base K5 LX is equipped with 16-inch wheels, LED reflector headlights, two USB ports, cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor. No options packages are available for the K5 LX, and all trim levels except the K5 GT are powered by a 180-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.

Buyers likely will step up to the 2021 K5 LXS that adds more convenience features and costs $25,455, including mandatory destination charges. The LXS adds to the LX a split-folding rear seat for more cargo space, keyless ignition, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic assist, a rear center armrest and map pockets. All-wheel drive is a $2,100 option on LXS models.

The K5 GT-Line costs $26,355 for front-drive models and adds 18-inch wheels, fog lights, two rear USB chargers, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, exterior accents, cloth and synthetic leather upholstery, and a sporty steering wheel. A $1,600 premium package for front-drive GT-Line models adds adaptive cruise control, LED projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charger.

All-wheel drive is optional on the GT-Line and costs $3,700 more than base GT-Line cars, but offers that premium package for $800 that adds synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, and driver-assistance features. The larger touchscreen doesn't support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however.

The K5 EX costs $28,955 and is available with front-wheel drive only. It adds a panoramic sunroof, one more USB charger (five total), upscale interior trim, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, telematics, satellite radio, wireless smartphone charger, and parking sensors. A $3,400 premium package for EX models adds a power-adjustable passenger's seat, heated steering wheel, premium audio, adaptive cruise control, driver-assistance features, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

For $31,455, including destination, the K5 GT upgrades to a 290-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic that drives the front wheels. It goes all-in with a sportier suspension and steering setup, paddle shifters, 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, sport seats with synthetic leather upholstery, and exterior accents. A GT1 package adds cooled front seats and luxury equipment from the EX premium package for $4,000 more. The K5 GT won't arrive in dealers until later this year, however.

