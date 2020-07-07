2021 Kia K5 sedan starts at $24,455, up $100 from outgoing Optima

The name may be new, but the price is relatively familiar.

The 2021 Kia K5 sedan that's arriving in dealers now costs at least $24,455, including mandatory destination charges, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's $100 more than the base version of the 2020 Kia Optima and $120 less than the related 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan.

The 2021 K5 will be offered in LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT trim levels. The base K5 LX is equipped with 16-inch wheels, LED reflector headlights, two USB ports, cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor. No options packages are available for the K5 LX, and all trim levels except the K5 GT are powered by a 180-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.

Buyers likely will step up to the 2021 K5 LXS that adds more convenience features and costs $25,455, including mandatory destination charges. The LXS adds to the LX a split-folding rear seat for more cargo space, keyless ignition, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic assist, a rear center armrest and map pockets. All-wheel drive is a $2,100 option on LXS models.

The K5 GT-Line costs $26,355 for front-drive models and adds 18-inch wheels, fog lights, two rear USB chargers, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, exterior accents, cloth and synthetic leather upholstery, and a sporty steering wheel. A $1,600 premium package for front-drive GT-Line models adds adaptive cruise control, LED projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charger.

All-wheel drive is optional on the GT-Line and costs $3,700 more than base GT-Line cars, but offers that premium package for $800 that adds synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, and driver-assistance features. The larger touchscreen doesn't support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however.

The K5 EX costs $28,955 and is available with front-wheel drive only. It adds a panoramic sunroof, one more USB charger (five total), upscale interior trim, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, telematics, satellite radio, wireless smartphone charger, and parking sensors. A $3,400 premium package for EX models adds a power-adjustable passenger's seat, heated steering wheel, premium audio, adaptive cruise control, driver-assistance features, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

For $31,455, including destination, the K5 GT upgrades to a 290-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic that drives the front wheels. It goes all-in with a sportier suspension and steering setup, paddle shifters, 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, sport seats with synthetic leather upholstery, and exterior accents. A GT1 package adds cooled front seats and luxury equipment from the EX premium package for $4,000 more. The K5 GT won't arrive in dealers until later this year, however.