What's New for 2021: Audi

After a robust 2020 that starred performance crossover SUVs and wagons such as the RS6 Avant, Audi turns its attention to updated volume models such as the Q5 crossover and A3 compact sedan for 2021. Volkswagen's luxury brand also continues to enhance its standard safety equipment and advanced driver-assistance systems across the lineup.

The core trim levels for 2021 are Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. Several Premium Plus models come with standard adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and surround-view camera.

The biggest news for Audi is the redesign of its bestselling Q5 compact crossover SUV. Most of Audi's 2021 models will get the automaker's latest touchscreen infotainment system that's more responsive and can be updated over the air. The six-figure 2021 Audi RS 7 performance sedan gets the heart pumping with equal parts performance and luxury, but many more Audi fans will be looking toward the entry-level 2021 A3 compact sedan. It will also be sold as an S3 sedan, five-door Sportback, and high performance RS 3, but there are no plans to build the cabriolet again, Motor Authority reports. Audi has not disclosed what A3 variants will come to the U.S. or when.

Here’s a look at the updates rolling into Audi dealerships for model year 2021, though Audi has yet to disclose news on the R8 supercar or which models will have an RS performance variant.

2021 Audi A3/S3

U.S. specs have not been revealed so the following is based on what is known for European models:

- 1.6 inches longer with a revised front fascia and more sculpted sides.

2021 Audi A4/S4

- A4 40 power bump from 188 hp to 201 hp; A4 45 from 248 hp to 261 hp.

- All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

- Lane departure warning is standard.

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, integrated toll transponder.

- Premium Plus trim standard with adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system.

2021 Audi A5/S5

2021 Audi S5 Sportback

- A5 40 power bump from 188 hp to 201 hp; A5 45 from 248 hp to 261 hp.

- All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

- Lane departure warning is standard.

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, integrated toll transponder.

- Premium Plus trim standard with adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system.

- Available as coupe, hatchback, or convertible.

2021 Audi A6

- 19-inch wheels with all-season tires are standard.

- Keyless entry and integrated toll transponder are standard.

- Premium Plus trim standard with adaptive cruise control and active lane control.

- Allroad wagon available with black optic package.

- S6 comes standard with 21-inch wheels with summer tires, Virtual Cockpit Plus with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and new cabin accents.

2021 Audi A7/S7

- 20-inch wheels with all-season tires are standard.

- Premium Plus trim standard with adaptive cruise control and active lane control.

- S7 comes standard with 21-inch wheels with summer tires, Virtual Cockpit Plus with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and new cabin accents.

2021 Audi A8

- Standard 22-way ventilated front seats, and surround-view camera.

- S8 comes standard with 21-inch wheels with summer tires and front heated armrests.

- A8 60 TFSI standard with Sport style body kit, Matrix-design LED headlights, Valcona leather interior.

2021 Audi E-Tron

- Sportback model adds a coupe-like five-door experience for 218 miles of range, which is 7% more than the E-Tron.

- A Q4 E-Tron concept presages a production model expected for summer 2021.

2021 Audi Q3

- Standard "S Line" sport appearance package.

- Standard power front seats with lumbar support, lane-departure warning, progressive steering, shift paddles, and wireless Apple Car Play.

- Premium Plus comes standard with adaptive cruise control and customizable ambient lighting.

2021 Audi Q5

- Modest updates to the front with new daytime running lights and larger air intakes.

- 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine boosted 13 hp from 2020 to 261 hp.

- Standard LED headlights, revised DRLs, LED taillights with dynamic turn signals.

- Standard 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment replaces the controller dial in the console and is powered by the latest, quickest, brightest generation of Audi's MIB 3 system with over-the-air updates.

- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and integrated toll transponder.

- Available plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and electric motor producing 362 hp with all-wheel drive. Range is expected to be 20 miles.

- SQ5 model carries over.

- Standard driver assistance features include blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, active lane control, automatic emergency braking front and rear, and parking sensors.

2021 Audi Q7

- Standard driver assistance features include blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear emergency braking, driver-attention monitor, automatic high beams, and parking sensors.

- Premium Plus includes standard Convenience package with heated steering wheel and a surround-view camera system.

2021 Audi Q8

- Standard driver assistance features include blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear emergency braking, automatic high beams, and parking sensors.

- Premium Plus comes with heated steering wheel.

2021 Audi R8

TBA

2021 Audi TT

- Standard equipment additions on the coupe and roadster include S sport seats in nappa leather, MMI navigation plus, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Audi connect, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and blind-spot monitors.

- All-season tires are standard instead of summer tires.

- Available 19-inch wheels with summer tires.

- TT Roadster has standard neck heating.

- TTS Coupe has standard 20-inch wheels with summer tires.