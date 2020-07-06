American muscle cars flex 2020, Ford Bronco family revealed, how tires affect EV range: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 American cars that are better than fireworks

Organized fireworks during this year's July 4th festivities will be as hard to find as a manual transmission. But the domestic auto industry has plenty of fireworks of its own.

Toyota expands recall for Prius hybrid system failures

Toyota is expanding a recall from 2018 on certain Prius models that can stall while driving, according to paperwork filed with the NHTSA last week.

2021 Dodge Durango SUV updated inside and out

Hellcat Durango springs to life, while lesser Durangos get bigger touchscreens and new interiors.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2021 Ford Bronco family debuting on July 13, 2020

Ford announces Bronco family with Bronco Sport small SUV, off-road driving schools

Ford is all set to unveil a new generation of its Bronco on July 13, and this time there will be a trio of models to choose from.

Mazda 3 hot hatch with turbocharged engine, AWD revealed

A new version of the Mazda 3 hatchback with a turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive was revealed by Mazda in Mexico on Friday.

Aston Martin starts delivery of “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation cars

Aston Martin is building James Bond-spec DB5s complete with functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and extending machine gun turrets.

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolet Bolt EV fitted with prototype airless tires from Michelin

Tires and wheels can have a huge effect on electric car range

Wheels and tires together could potentially influence your EV's range by 20%, according to recent tests.

Study: Over 15 years Americans save big with an EV, but costs vary widely

How much you save depends on the electric car you choose, how you charge, and where you are, among many other factors.

Real-world tests soon for electric fire truck powered by Volvo, with diesel backup

Rosenbauer has looked to Volvo for a heavy-duty battery-electric powertrain to suit emergency duty—although there's still a diesel engine on board.