2020 Mazda CX-9 revisited, 1967 VW Bus reviewed, Mach-E capacity breakdown: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature

2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 2, 2020

Review update: 2020 Mazda CX-9 Signature straddles the SUV class line

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 embraces some contradictions for a three-row crossover SUV.

BMW rolls out upgraded software, subscription-based convenience features

Not much about BMW screams "Pay for what you need," but the automaker will test that idea soon.

SUVs instrumental in death of Lincoln Continental 

The Lincoln Continental will be dropped after the 2020 model year so the brand can concentrate on SUVs and electric vehicles.

From Motor Authority:

1967 VW Type 2 Microbus 21-Window DeLuxe Samba Bus

1967 VW Type 2 Microbus 21-Window DeLuxe Samba Bus

1967 VW Bus attracts the kind buds we all need

Camping in a 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus 21-Window Samba proved that there's still kindness and consideration in the world. 

BMW M3 and M4 buyers will need to upgrade to Competition spec for automatic

BMW's next M3 and M4 will offer manual and automatic transmission options, and eventually all-wheel drive.

Ford rolls out teasers for upcoming Bronco off-roader

Ford will introduce the reborn Bronco SUV on July 13, but the Blue Oval is intent on trickling out a series of teasers until the Bronco gets here.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E at Electrify America fast charger

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E at Electrify America fast charger

Ford shifted the way it lists Mustang Mach-E electric SUV battery capacity: Why it matters

Ford announced the opening of its order banks for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV Wednesday. 

Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid specs and features revealed—for Europe

The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the first time one has been offered in Hyundai's mid-size family crossover. 

Report: Tesla scaling down plans for German Gigafactory, cutting batteries out

Tesla is reportedly removing a plan to build batteries at its Berlin Gigafactory, which is being built to produce Model Y for Europe.

 

 

 

