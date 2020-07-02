2021 Dodge Durango SUV updated inside and out

The big news roaring through the 2021 Dodge Durango lineup is the addition of a Hellcat model. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat joins the Challenger and Charger with a 710-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that makes 645 pound-feet of torque and helps to propel it to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, Dodge announced Thursday.

That's right, a three-row crossover SUV that can go from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has an 11.5-second quarter-mile time. There's a lot more to this model that rides on a decade-old design, but know that it will only be offered for the 2021 model year. For Hellcat specifics, check out the coverage at Motor Authority.

The Durango SRT Hellcat overshadows changes happening across the lineup for its unofficial tenth anniversary. Every Durango three-row crossover SUV gets refreshed with a sharpened face and an updated interior showcasing an available 10.1-inch touchscreen.

Like the Grand Cherokee, the Durango has aged surprisingly well. The sculpted lines and available hood scoops boast its muscle car heritage, despite the boxed back end. Slimmer LED headlights bookend three grille textures depending on the model. The Hellcat, for instance, has larger openings than the mesh black on the SRT 392, R/T, and GT trims.

The 2021 Dodge Durango will come in SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392, and the new babe in the lineup, the SRT Hellcat. The latter three models boast a towing capacity of 8,700 pounds. New spoilers enhance the back, and 20-inch wheels blanket the lineup, but the width increases from 8 inches to 10 inches on the ones that can tow 8,700 pounds.

If the 6.4-liter V-8 in the SRT or the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat is too much, Dodge is offering all that towing capability with the R/T Tow 'N Go Package. It gets SRT wheels and tires, Brembo brakes, and other muscular flourishes from the SRT performance line.

On the inside, last year's 8.4-inch touchscreen replaces the base 7.0-inch touchscreen on SXT and GT models. The available 10.1-inch comes standard on R/T, Citadel, and SRT models to showcase Uconnect 5, the latest installation of FCA's infotainment system that is faster, clearer, better.

Dodge claims the cockpit is more driver-oriented and has a wider feel. An electronic gear shifter replaces the mechanical one for the 8-speed automatic transmission. It makes for a roomier console with wireless charging and opens up more storage spaces, yet it looks and Dodge says it feels like a traditional shifter. Dodge narrowed the band of switches below the larger touchscreen, and added buttons for for available heated and cooled seats. A wrapped instrument panel is available on all but the base SXT model.

A flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters is available on GT and R/T models, and standard on the SRTs.

Pricing of the 2021 Dodge Durango will be announced closer to its fall release; the Durango Hellcat arrives in dealerships early in 2021.