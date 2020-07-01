Buy a car
SUVs instrumental in death of Lincoln Continental

2020 Lincoln Continental

2020 Lincoln Continental

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 1, 2020

The Lincoln Continental full-size sedan will once again be discontinued at the end of 2020, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

"As the full-size premium sedan segment continues to decline in the U.S., we plan to end production of the Lincoln Continental at the end of this year," Lincoln spokewoman Anika Salceda-Wycoco said in a statement. "Lincoln is investing in growth segments and the brand will feature a full portfolio of SUVs, including a fully electric vehicle in the future."

A partnership with electric startup Rivian to make an electric vehicle was canceled late in April, with the companies citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason. Lincoln said it will have more news to share later this year. 

For now, Lincoln's plans are to go all in on SUVs. The end of the Continental comes on the heels of the planned discontinuation of the MKZ mid-size sedan. That leaves Ford's luxury brand with the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, which are all crossover SUVs. Meanwhile, across the proverbial street in Detroit, Cadillac just started deliveries of the CT4 and CT5 sedans. 

The Lincoln Continental has a storied history that dates back to 1940. Reintroduced for 2017 after a 15-year break, Lincoln revived the brand's flagship with an emphasis on stately comfort and unassuming luxury. The Continental will still be offered in China for 2021.

