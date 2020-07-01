2021 Kia K5 previewed, 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia K5 sedan revealed: New name, new look for Kia's old Optima mainstay

The 2021 Kia K5 replaces the Optima mid-size sedan in name, and gets significant upgrades inside and out.

First look: 2022 VW Tiguan goes digital, touch-sensitive

On Tuesday, Volkswagen gave us our first look at the 2022 Tiguan crossover that will arrive in the U.S. in fall 2021. Not much is radically different on the small crossover with a big interior, aside from upgraded interior materials, a more powerful infotainment system, new steering wheel, and subtle design changes.

Volvo issues largest recall in company history for seat belt issue

Volvo on Wednesday announced the recall of 2.18 million vehicles globally to repair weak front seat belts.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS

First drive review: 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS delivers on the street and track

For most automakers, SUVs are boxes on wheels, family-friendly mobile cargo carriers that excel at trips to Home Depot far more than laps around a racetrack. Porsche wants it both ways.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots and video

Volkswagen's next-generation Golf R has been spotted and confirmed to be making its way to the U.S. next year.

Mansory strikes again with wild take on the Ford GT supercar

Mansory's designs may be an acquired taste, but there's no doubting the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into each of its builds.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime first drive review: The way a plug-in hybrid should be

The 2021 RAV4 Prime offers 42 miles of all-electric driving, followed by 38-mpg hybrid operation, plus punchy performance.

Lucid Air claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient luxury car

Although the numbers haven't yet been confirmed for the production model, this could help reassure Lucid's goal of more than a 400-mile range.

Democrats' clean energy plan would boost EVs, but steps back from Green New Deal

The plan for building a sustainable transportation sector and aim to end sales of new internal-combustion cars by 2035 shows one party's commitment to greenhouse gas reduction.