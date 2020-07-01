Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

Volvo issues largest recall in company history for seat belt issue

2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 1, 2020

Volvo on Wednesday announced the recall of 2.18 million vehicles globally to repair weak front seat belts, Automotive News reported

The largest recall in the Swedish brand's history covers approximately 308,000 vehicles in the U.S. made between 2006-2019. The issue is degradation of a steel cable in the front seat belts that over time could result in "reduced seat belt restraint function," the company said in a statement. The automaker said it had not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue. 

Affected vehicles include the Volvo S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, and XC60, as well as the V70, XC70, and S80 formerly sold in the U.S.  

Volvo will contact owners and dealers will fix the front seat belts free of charge. Owners can check the status of their car at Volvo's recall website

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Kia K5 sedan revealed: New name, new look for Kia's old Optima mainstay 2021 Kia K5 sedan revealed: New name, new look for Kia's old Optima mainstay
First look: 2022 VW Tiguan goes digital, touch-sensitive First look: 2022 VW Tiguan goes digital, touch-sensitive
100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata celebrates Mazda's centennial 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata celebrates Mazda's centennial
Review update: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve flies under the radar Review update: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve flies under the radar
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.