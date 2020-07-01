Volvo issues largest recall in company history for seat belt issue

Volvo on Wednesday announced the recall of 2.18 million vehicles globally to repair weak front seat belts, Automotive News reported.

The largest recall in the Swedish brand's history covers approximately 308,000 vehicles in the U.S. made between 2006-2019. The issue is degradation of a steel cable in the front seat belts that over time could result in "reduced seat belt restraint function," the company said in a statement. The automaker said it had not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Affected vehicles include the Volvo S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, and XC60, as well as the V70, XC70, and S80 formerly sold in the U.S.

Volvo will contact owners and dealers will fix the front seat belts free of charge. Owners can check the status of their car at Volvo's recall website.