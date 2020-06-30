2020 Lincoln Corsair revisited, Porsche Taycan rear-drive dream, Nissan Ariya set for launch: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve flies under the radar

SUVs run the roost at Lincoln, and even the smallest Lincoln SUV bristles with verve that's all but absent from Cadillac and Infiniti rivals.

100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata celebrates Mazda's centennial

The limited-run roadster unveiled Monday is based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring model and wears its party hat with red styling flourishes and birthday badges.

Built Ford tough, tougher, or toughest? Ranger pickup adds available off-road hardware

New versions of the Ford Ranger mid-size pickup can be fitted with ascending levels of off-road hardware at dealerships, the automaker announced Tuesday.

From Motor Authority:

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

Base Porsche Taycan with rear-wheel drive revealed

If it ends up in the United States, the base Taycan could potentially come in under $100,000.

GM wins $214M contract from US Army for Colorado ZR2-based infantry carrier

It's been developed by General Motors' GM Defense subsidiary and goes by the name Infantry Squad Vehicle, or ISV for short. As the name suggests, the vehicle is designed to carry infantry, in this case nine at a time.

McLaren gets $185M rescue loan from majority owner Bahrain

McLaren has secured a rescue loan of 150 million British pounds (approximately $184.5 million) from the National Bank of Bahrain, the automaker and race team said Monday.

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Ariya Concept - CES 2020

Production-bound Nissan Ariya electric vehicle: July debut, due in 2021

The Ariya EV is expected to be sized about like the Rogue crossover but be more sleekly styled—with a range of about 300 miles.

Report: Jaguar Land Rover working on hydrogen fuel-cell SUV

Jaguar Land Rover may shift its zero-emission vehicle strategy somewhat if a hydrogen fuel-cell SUV reportedly under development has any chance of making it to production.

Nikola is taking $5,000 pre-orders for electric truck it hasn’t fully shown yet

The Badger electric truck would use a combination of hydrogen fuel-cell and battery power and isn't likely to arrive until 2022 at the earliest.