First look: 2022 VW Tiguan goes digital, touch-sensitive

It's not too early to start planning for next year.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen gave us our first look at the 2022 Tiguan crossover that will arrive in the U.S. in fall 2021. Not much is radically different on the small crossover with a big interior, aside from upgraded interior materials, a more powerful infotainment system, new steering wheel, and subtle design changes.

Volkswagen isn't ready to start talking price for the new Tiguan, but we should more know this time next year.

The biggest changes for the crossover are inside, where the Tiguan gets a digital instrument cluster on all versions, and a touch-sensitive steering wheel taken from the updated Arteon sedan. The touchscreen is new, too, and it uses VW's latest system that's faster and more responsive.

When it goes on sale, VW will offer the Tiguan in S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line trim levels. Tiguan S models will get a 6.5-inch touchscreen, while SE and SEL versions get an 8.0-inch version. Both touchscreens include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. In addition to the top-shelf touchscreen, Tiguan SELs get a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while the rest of the lineup gets an 8.0-inch display.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

The climate controls beg for fingers and looks, too. VW swapped in its touch-sensitive climate controls in top versions of the Tiguan, which it also shares with the Arteon. Premium audio from Fender is available along with ambient LED lighting, if recreating your own version of "Tommy" is a priority.

The interior dimensions for the Tiguan don't change for 2022, nor do the powertrain options for the U.S. The Tiguan is still powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 184 horsepower and drives the front or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-drive Tiguans are equipped with a short third row for small children, and all-wheel-drive versions can add that jumpseat for an extra cost. The second row still slides in all versions, which opens up the cargo capacity or adds leg room for rear seat riders.

Automatic emergency braking is standard on all Tiguans, and VW offers a driver-assistance system that can brake, accelerate, and steer the crossover at speeds up to 130 mph with the driver's hands on the wheel.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Outside, the 2022 Tiguan is largely identical to the 2021 version. VW gave the small crossover a new front bumper and grille with wider air intakes. R-Line versions get C-shaped chrome surrounds, and different designs for its wheels that range up to 20 inches. LED headlights are standard on all Tiguans.

Don't hold your breath for a hybrid or sporty version of the Tiguan for now. VW of America execs say they're not in the cards for the Tiguan in the U.S., although they're available overseas. For now, we'll just have to wait. And wait some more.