100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata celebrates Mazda's centennial

What better way to celebrate a 100-year-old birthday of an automaker than by dropping the top and hitting the road in a special edition of Mazda's beloved MX-5 Miata? The limited-run roadster unveiled Monday is based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring model and wears its party hat with red styling flourishes and birthday badges.

It comes in white with either a power hardtop or an exclusive red soft top. Red leather seats and red carpet honor Mazda's first passenger car, the two-tone R360 Coupe budget micro-car launched in 1960, which was 40 years after the car company was founded. The R360 is a kei car, which are the smallest class of vehicles legal at highway speed in Japan. The small, affable Miata has picked up that banner in the U.S. since its introduction in 1989.

Badges celebrating 100 years stamp the special edition of the world's best-selling roadster on everything from the front fender to the key fob, and from the headrests to the floor mats.

The birthday party costs $33,625 including destination, which is $1,000 more than the MX-5 Grand Touring for the soft top with a 6-speed manual, which also comes with a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, and a sport-tuned suspension. Opting for a 6-speed automatic adds $525.

At $36,370, the hardtop RF model with the manual and a black roof is also $1,000 more than the MX-5 RF Grand Touring. The automatic adds $325 on the RF.

The 100th Anniversary MX-5 Miata comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated leather seats, Bose sound system with speakers in the headrest, 17-inch alloy wheels, and is powered by a 181-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4. It goes on sale later this year, but Mazda didn't specify how many 100th Anniversary units will be produced.