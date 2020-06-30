Buy a car
Built Ford tough, tougher, or toughest? Ranger pickup adds available off-road hardware

2020 Ford Ranger equipped with Ford Performance accessory packages
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 30, 2020

New versions of the Ford Ranger mid-size pickup can be fitted with ascending levels of off-road hardware at dealerships, the automaker announced Tuesday.

The first two of three off-road packages will be available at dealers in August. The third off-road package won't be available until next summer. All three packages can be fitted to 2019 and 2020 Ford Ranger pickups with four-wheel drive, according to Ford spokesman Andrew Surma.

The first package includes Fox monotube off-road front and rear shocks with an off-road leveling kit, plus 17-inch wheels for $2,495, not including installation. 

The second package adds to the first package an engine tune that bumps the Ranger's standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 up from 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque to 315 hp and 370 lb-ft. It also adds chunky BFGoodrich KO2 17-inch tires to the new wheels, blue tow hooks, and an off-road lighting kit. The total cost for the second package is $4,495 before installation.

2020 Ford Ranger equipped with Ford Performance accessory packages

2020 Ford Ranger equipped with Ford Performance accessory packages

The last package is a no-holds barred weapon for off-road detail. In addition to the kit from the first and second packages, the last stop adds a 40-inch lightbar, red tow hooks, an ARB winch, a chase rack, and a sport exhaust. All-in, the level three package adds $8,995 before installation.

Opting for the level-three hardware doesn't require purchasing levels one and two first, according to Surma. For owners interested in the first level only, 17-inch tires are required for that package, which aren't included in the cost.

2020 Ford Ranger equipped with Ford Performance accessory packages

2020 Ford Ranger equipped with Ford Performance accessory packages

Of course, myriad aftermarket parts are available for the Ford Ranger although some may void the warranty from the factory. Surma said the dealer-installed parts will retain the same factory warranty, which may be peace of mind for truck owners. According to the truckmaker, owners on average spent $650 on aftermarket parts for their pickups.

The trio of off-road packages edges closer to off-road-ready mid-sizers including the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

