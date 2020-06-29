2021 Cadillac XT6 luxury crossover gets smaller engine, lower $49,985 starting price

The 2021 Cadillac XT6 three-row crossover will add a new, smaller turbo-4 and a lower starting price, the automaker announced Monday.

When it goes on sale in the fall, the 2021 XT6 will cost $49,985, including mandatory destination charges, which is $3,705 less than the price for a base 2020 version.

The new 2021 XT6 Luxury is powered by a 237-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available and cost $2,000 more on 2020 versions, although Cadillac hasn't said how much it will cost for 2021 models.

Base 2021 XT6 Luxury crossovers get 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, seating for up to seven, heated front seats, a power liftgate, three-zone climate control, six USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

All 2021 XT6 models, including the new base version, are equipped with standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and parking sensors. A surround-view camera system, rear automatic emergency braking, and a night vision camera system are available. Last year, the IIHS named the crossover a Top Safety Pick+, its highest award.

Cadillac will offer Premium Luxury and Sport versions of the 2021 XT6, which are powered by a 310-hp, V-6 paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on XT6 Premium Luxury and standard on Sport models. Both models are equipped with leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, seating for six or seven, active safety features, blind-spot monitors, premium audio, dual-pane sunroof, and a wireless smartphone charger. The XT6 Sport gets standard adaptive dampers (optional on Premium Luxury) and available 21-inch wheels.