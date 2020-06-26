Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 crossover grows in size and price

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 26, 2020

The heavily updated 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 is still the most affordable crossover with a three-pointed star in its snout, but not by a wide margin.

This week, Mercedes-Benz announced the 2021 GLA250 will cost $37,280 to start, including destination charges. Adding all-wheel drive, which Mercedes-Benz calls "4Matic," adds $2,000 to the bottom line.

That's a $2,035 increase over the 2020 GLA-Class, although the two are related by name and not much else. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz heavily revised just about everything in the cute 'ute: body, interior, tech, and powertrain. The GLA-Class is still the smallest crossover offered by Mercedes in the U.S., but it's joined now by the GLB250 that costs just $370 more. If the GLB-Class is a little bit country with its blocky body, upright styling, and available third row seat, the GLA-Class is a little rock and roll with a curvier roofline and flashy stance.

Inside, the GLA250 sports a pair of 7.0-inch screens for driver information and infotainment controls and updated software that includes natural-language commands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard, and the pair of screens can be upgraded to twin 10.3-inch screens.

Mercedes hasn't yet clued us into all the options available for the GLA-Class, although we expect appearance packages, upgraded leather seats, bigger wheels, and an illuminated star because why not. Every 2021 GLA250 will include automatic emergency braking without spending more, which is also a good idea.

The new GLA250 will go on sale later this summer and compete against the BMW X2 and Audi Q3.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

New 2021 Ford F-150 truck uploads as a tech-heavy hybrid ready for the next generation New 2021 Ford F-150 truck uploads as a tech-heavy hybrid ready for the next generation
2022 Kia Sedona first look: Family minivan meets SUV style 2022 Kia Sedona first look: Family minivan meets SUV style
New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 crossover grows in size and price New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 crossover grows in size and price
2021 Subaru Ascent crossover adds more standard safety tech, costs $33,345 2021 Subaru Ascent crossover adds more standard safety tech, costs $33,345
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.