New 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 crossover grows in size and price

The heavily updated 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 is still the most affordable crossover with a three-pointed star in its snout, but not by a wide margin.

This week, Mercedes-Benz announced the 2021 GLA250 will cost $37,280 to start, including destination charges. Adding all-wheel drive, which Mercedes-Benz calls "4Matic," adds $2,000 to the bottom line.

That's a $2,035 increase over the 2020 GLA-Class, although the two are related by name and not much else. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz heavily revised just about everything in the cute 'ute: body, interior, tech, and powertrain. The GLA-Class is still the smallest crossover offered by Mercedes in the U.S., but it's joined now by the GLB250 that costs just $370 more. If the GLB-Class is a little bit country with its blocky body, upright styling, and available third row seat, the GLA-Class is a little rock and roll with a curvier roofline and flashy stance.

Inside, the GLA250 sports a pair of 7.0-inch screens for driver information and infotainment controls and updated software that includes natural-language commands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard, and the pair of screens can be upgraded to twin 10.3-inch screens.

Mercedes hasn't yet clued us into all the options available for the GLA-Class, although we expect appearance packages, upgraded leather seats, bigger wheels, and an illuminated star because why not. Every 2021 GLA250 will include automatic emergency braking without spending more, which is also a good idea.

The new GLA250 will go on sale later this summer and compete against the BMW X2 and Audi Q3.