Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback won't return for 2021

2020 Toyota Yaris

2020 Toyota Yaris

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 25, 2020

Toyota's smallest sedan and hatchback won't return next year, the automaker confirmed this week.

The Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback will be dropped from the automaker's lineup after this year, spokesman Zachary Reed said. The small cars were built by Mazda for Toyota, and were sold in the U.S. and Canada as the Scion iA, Mazda2, and then eventually as the Yaris.

The small Yaris struggled to find an audience in the U.S.

Toyota reported in April that sales of the Yaris through the first quarter of 2020 had fallen 84% from the same period last year, largely due to the slowdown from the coronavirus. In 2019 however, Toyota reported sales of the Yaris had fallen nearly 20% from the full year before, and it was Toyota's slowest-selling four-door passenger car, excluding the hydrogen-powered Mirai.

For now, the most affordable 2021 Toyota model may be the Corolla sedan, which starts for less than $20,000.

In 2018, Toyota and Mazda announced a joint production plant near Huntsville, Alabama, that could eventually build a small-car replacement for the outgoing Yaris. Although it's unclear if that will be a small crossover or passenger car.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Kia Sedona first look: Family minivan meets SUV style 2022 Kia Sedona first look: Family minivan meets SUV style
Updated 2021 VW Arteon shows off a new face for the flagship car Updated 2021 VW Arteon shows off a new face for the flagship car
Review update: The 2020 Mazda 6 Signature straddles the divide between mainstream and premium Review update: The 2020 Mazda 6 Signature straddles the divide between mainstream and premium
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 may be perfect, but they're not cheap 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 may be perfect, but they're not cheap
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.