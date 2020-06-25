Buy a car
Dodge tops JD Power survey, 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven, 500-mile EV myth: What's new @ The Car Connection

2020 Dodge Durango SRT with Redline Stripe and Black packages

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 25, 2020

Dodge, Kia have highest owner satisfaction; Tesla has the worst 

That new car smell may turn sour for owners of certain brands, according to J.D. Power's annual 2020 Initial Quality Study released Wednesday. 

Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback won't return for 2021

The slow-selling small cars were shelved by the automaker.

2022 Kia Sedona first look: Family minivan meets SUV style

The minivan from Korea now gets big crossover energy, and we should know more next week.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

First drive review: The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S jolts us with megawatt performance

The top-shelf Porsche 911 delivers an electrifying ride without being electrified and whets our appetite for more.

Polestar 2 Performance Pack adds top-shelf chassis upgrades, costs $5,000

Buyers looking to race up the Polestar 2 need not fret. Volvo's performance spinoff has developed a Performance Pack for the compact electric sport sedan that adds some impressive chassis upgrades for not much money.

Watch the 2021 Ford F-150 reveal live, here

Ford's newest pickup is on the way and here's where to watch it.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

Analysis: Range is a red herring and we don't need a 500-mile EV

The U.S. market is taking a different trajectory on electric-vehicle battery size. Is it the American consumer mindset, or something more? 

World’s first high-power wireless charging for taxis uses Jaguar I-Pace, in Oslo

Momentum Dynamics will supply the pads and charging systems, in a system that might also be used for last-mile delivery. 

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns: 10 questions on Endurance electric truck origin and future

We talk with the CEO of Lordstown Motors to learn about the quick rise of a new EV fleet-vehicle automaker.

