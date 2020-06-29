2021 Audi Q5 revealed, Cadillac electric SUV coming soon, Dodge muscle cars coming sooner: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Audi Q5 luxury crossover first look: It's what's inside that matters

Audi updated the 2021 compact crossover's infotainment system and added new front and rear bumpers.

2021 Cadillac XT6 luxury crossover gets smaller engine, lower $49,985 starting price

The three-row crossover adds a new base version powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 9-speed automatic transmission.

Ford announces 1-year return program for new buyers who lose their job

New Ford buyers until Sept. 30 may be eligible to return their cars to the manufacturer.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Dodge to reveal 2021 muscle car lineup July 2

A widebody Hellcat Charger Redeye and Durango SRT Hellcat are reportedly in the works.

Rivian's punishing the R1T off-road to ensure it's capable of adventures

The electric SUV and truckmaker revealed a video of its truck testing off road.

New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor coming soon, but Ford's barely talking

A new F-150 Raptor is in the works for 2021, but Ford isn't ready to talk details yet.

From Green Car Reports:

'Teaser for Cadillac Lyriq debuting on August 6, 2020

GM teases design details for Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, sets debut date

The new electric SUV from Cadillac will be revealed Aug. 6.

Classic Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls EV conversions celebrate the past without the gasoline

A firm in the U.K. is specializing in converting old British classics to all-electric powertrains.

Arrival reveals an electric bus that fits right into its stylish EV ecosystem

The company says it plans on small microfactories to build the bus for local markets.