2021 Ford F-150 revealed, Volvo-Waymo self-driving tie-up, electric trucks; What's New @ The Car Connection

New 2021 Ford F-150 truck uploads as a tech-heavy hybrid ready for the next generation
The truckmaker unveiled its 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, which included a hybrid powertrain and onboard generator.
Ram 1500 vs. Chevy Silverado 1500 vs. Ford F-150: How the trucks compare on paper
We compare the big three trucks from Detroit-based automakers too see how they fare.
2021 Subaru Ascent crossover adds more standard safety tech, costs $33,345
The new Ascent adds better headlights, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-seat reminder as standard equipment.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Volvo S60
Volvo to use Waymo tech for self-driving taxi service
The two companies announced they would offer a Level 4 self-driving taxi, but didn't say when it would appear.
The Ford F-150 pickup truck over the years: A brief history
We look back at more than 100 years of Ford's full-size pickup truck.
2021 Ram Rebel TRX coming this summer to attack the Raptor
Insert "Jurassic Park" T-Rex and Raptor joke here.
From Green Car Reports:
Freightliner eCascadia electric semi
California mandate: Commercial trucks go electric starting in 2024, all-EV by 2045
The state says it will have 100,000 zero-emissions trucks by 2030, and 300,000 by 2035.
Nvidia will enable Mercedes over-the-air upgrades, future automated-driving functions
The chipmaker and automaker said it will start rolling out cars by 2024.
Analysis: What does the Ford F-150 Hybrid reveal about the F-150 Electric?
Power moves by the truckmaker show that if the hybrid is positioned as more convenient, maybe the electric will be more efficient?
