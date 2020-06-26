2021 Ford F-150 revealed, Volvo-Waymo self-driving tie-up, electric trucks; What's New @ The Car Connection

New 2021 Ford F-150 truck uploads as a tech-heavy hybrid ready for the next generation

The truckmaker unveiled its 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, which included a hybrid powertrain and onboard generator.

Ram 1500 vs. Chevy Silverado 1500 vs. Ford F-150: How the trucks compare on paper

We compare the big three trucks from Detroit-based automakers too see how they fare.

2021 Subaru Ascent crossover adds more standard safety tech, costs $33,345

The new Ascent adds better headlights, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-seat reminder as standard equipment.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Volvo S60

Volvo to use Waymo tech for self-driving taxi service

The two companies announced they would offer a Level 4 self-driving taxi, but didn't say when it would appear.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck over the years: A brief history

We look back at more than 100 years of Ford's full-size pickup truck.

2021 Ram Rebel TRX coming this summer to attack the Raptor

Insert "Jurassic Park" T-Rex and Raptor joke here.

From Green Car Reports:

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi

California mandate: Commercial trucks go electric starting in 2024, all-EV by 2045

The state says it will have 100,000 zero-emissions trucks by 2030, and 300,000 by 2035.

Nvidia will enable Mercedes over-the-air upgrades, future automated-driving functions

The chipmaker and automaker said it will start rolling out cars by 2024.

Analysis: What does the Ford F-150 Hybrid reveal about the F-150 Electric?

Power moves by the truckmaker show that if the hybrid is positioned as more convenient, maybe the electric will be more efficient?