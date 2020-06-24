2021 VW Arteon refreshed, Jessi Combs honored, 2021 Jaguar I-Pace updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

Updated 2021 VW Arteon shows off a new face for the flagship car

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon flagship sedan gets refreshed with a new front fascia, a revised interior with more available features, and streamlined trim levels.

Ford Ranger, Jeep Cherokee, Tesla Model S have most American content: study

What is the most American car? The Ford Ranger tops the Cars.com 2020 American-Made Index released yesterday, but the answer for other American-made, import-badged vehicles isn't so simple.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 may be perfect, but they're not cheap

It's hard to put a price on near bliss but Porsche has a ballpark figure at least. This week, the automaker announced that its 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster convertible will cost $61,250 and $63,350 respectively, before options but after mandatory destination charges.

From Motor Authority:

Jessi Combs

Jessi Combs named fastest woman on Earth by Guinness World Records

There's a new record for the highest speed achieved on land by a woman for the first time in more than 40 years.

2022 Genesis G70 spy shots and video

The Genesis G70 is set to receive a substantial makeover, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted testing in Europe.

Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage turns out to be garage door pull rope

Bubba Wallace, the NASCAR driver whose call to remove the Confederate flag from NASCAR spurred the racing series to ban it from its races and properties, appeared to be threatened with a hate crime at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

2021 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV gets faster charging and new interface, not more range

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is likely to enter the new model year with a handful of tech tweaks, including an updated infotainment system and, potentially, a higher-power onboard charger.

Electrify America finishes first cross-country fast-charging route for EVs

In just 20 months, Electrify America has completed a cross-country route with high-power fast-charge stations spaced 70 miles apart.

Rivian plans to move much of its Michigan workforce to Irvine, California, and to Normal, Illinois, where the electric trucks will be made.