2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 may be perfect, but they're not cheap

It's hard to put a price on near bliss but Porsche has a ballpark figure at least.

This week, the automaker announced that its 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster convertible will cost $61,250 and $63,350 respectively, before options but after mandatory destination charges. That's a $2,400 increase over the base price for 2020 models.

For that much, buyers get a 300-horsepower turbo-4 engine, 6-speed manual transmission, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, partial leather upholstery, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, which is newly standard this year. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional, although Porsche didn't say how much it will cost for 2021. (It was a $3,210 option for 2020.)

Admittedly, base Porsches are rarer than Texas ribeyes—the automaker has endless options to throw at a 718 to drive the price higher.

One of our new favorites undoubtedly will be a new 4.0-liter flat-6 dropped into 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 models. The 4.0-liter engine makes 394 hp and is paired to a 6-speed manual as standard equipment or, optionally, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. That engine is lifted from the 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 (with 20 fewer hp in the GTS versions), which also return for 2021.

The new 2021 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will replace similarly named GTS versions that were powered by a turbo-4 last year. Like last year's version, the GTS 4.0 models add bundled performance hardware that makes them a relative bargain. (Ed's note: Heavy emphasis on relative there.)

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 models add a Sport Chrono package that includes a lap timer and higher top speed, sport exhaust system, a suspension that's lower and stiffer, a mechanical limited-slip differential (on manual models), and 20-inch wheels.

The howl from the flat-6 surely sounds great, even if its price doesn't. The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will cost at least $88,150 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will cost at least $90,250.

The 2021 Porsche 718s will go on sale later this year.