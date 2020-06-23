Best affordable convertibles, 2021 Jaguar I-Pace revealed, Nevada to adopt California standards: What's New @ The Car Connection

Beat the heat with these five convertibles that start for less than $35,000

The arrival of summer signals the open season for open-air dining, open-air exercise, and of course, open-air driving. Who doesn't like head room limited only by the lower troposphere?

Convertibles just as safe as cars with roofs: IIHS

The lack of a roof does not mean a lack of safety when it comes to cars, according to an IIHS study released on Tuesday.

The bond between smartphone and connected car continues to strengthen with Apple's latest operating system for iPhone and updates to Apple CarPlay, the tech giant announced Monday at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

2021 Jaguar I-Pace revealed with improved charging, infotainment

The battery-electric crossover SUV was introduced for 2019 and has already received some software updates to improve its range. Now, some of the hardware is being updated, including the charging and infotainment systems.

F1 launching initiative to tackle racism and inequality

As it prepares to resume racing during a global pandemic, Formula One is launching a new diversity initiative. Called "#WeRaceAsOne," the program aims to fight racism and other forms of discrimination, F1 said in a press release Monday.

Mercedes-AMG One spy shots

Final work on the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is taking place ahead of the 2021 launch.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada [CREDIT - YouTube user California Phantom]

Nevada rebuffs Trump EPA, considers cleaner California vehicle standards

California Clean Car Standards for emissions and the ZEV mandate for electric vehicles might be adopted by Nevada in 2024.

Nikola claims to be BEV and fuel cell leader, hasn't delivered a vehicle yet

The truck-oriented company is betting that hydrogen fuel cells—including the infrastructure pieces—will cost less than batteries.

Hyundai-Kia and LG Chem hope to woo battery-tech startups

With a program to recruit startups, the automakers and battery giant hope to gain expertise in the whole electric-car battery ecosystem.



