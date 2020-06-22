2021 Mini updates, Defender roof tent pops up, trucks charge into West Coast EV Highway: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's new for 2021: Mini

The small car brand has small changes for its lineup of two- and four-door cars and crossovers.

Review update: The 2020 Mazda 6 Signature straddles the divide between mainstream and premium

The 2020 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan carries a premium look and feel on par with Lexus and Infiniti, but runs a bit louder and has a complex infotainment system.

2020 Mazda CX-30 recalled for two issues; Mazda 3 also recalled

The new 2020 Mazda CX-30 subcompact crossover is the subject of two separate recalls, one for a brake issue and the other a fuel leak, the automaker announced to the NHTSA earlier this month.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 with Autohome roof tent

Land Rover's Defender is even better for the outdoors with a roof tent

The roof tent, from the specialists at Autohome, fits two adults and even includes a mattress.

Record the police on an iPhone with "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over"

Smartphone videos of racial police violence have triggered nationwide protests, showing the importance of recording interactions with police. This Siri shortcut makes that easier.

2022 Hyundai Tucson spy shots and video

Hyundai's next-generation Tucson compact crossover SUV looks to be taking on a very handsome look.

Electric trucks from Daimler's Freightliner brand

Utilities aim to make I-5 a West Coast electric highway for commercial trucks

A group of utilities wants to build a network of ultra-high-power DC chargers for medium-duty trucks and eventually big rigs.

Mullen banks on Chinese electric sports car and SUVs for going public

The Qiantu K50 electric coupe and MX-05 electric SUV are part of a plan for a publicly traded Mullen, although many questions remain.

In 2019, electric car chargers grew by 60% as EV sales rose just 6%

For many households, public charging infrastructure is necessary for electric cars to replace gasoline vehicles, while for companies or utilities, electric cars are necessary to support such an infrastructure. Which comes first?