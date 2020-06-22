2020 Mazda CX-30 recalled for two issues; Mazda 3 also recalled

The new 2020 Mazda CX-30 subcompact crossover is the subject of two separate recalls, one for a brake issue and the other a fuel leak, the automaker announced to the NHTSA earlier this month. The 2020 Mazda 3 is also being recalled for the brake issue shared with the CX-30.

The brake issue affects 16,233 2020 Mazda CX-30s and 7,804 2020 Mazda 3s. The brake caliper mounting bolts may not have been tightened to the proper torque specification, resulting in loose or missing brake caliper bolts. The calipers can rub against the wheel, or otherwise reduce braking performance and reduce vehicle control, which can increase the risk of a crash. Drivers may hear an unusual grinding or rattling noise coming from the wheels.

Dealers have been notified of the issue and will check the caliper bolt, then tighten, repair, or replace the bolts as needed. Owners will be notified by August 11, and the service will be performed for free. The recall number is 4420F.

Separately, the 2020 Mazda CX-30 equipped with all-wheel drive has a potential fuel leak that could increase the risk of fire. The evaporative vent hose can be disconnected, and when drivers fill the tank, gas can fill the charcoal canister and cause a leak. A malfunction light in the instrument cluster may notify the driver of the issue.

The issue only affects all-wheel-drive models, and includes 12,097 vehicles. Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel hose free of charge as soon as August 11. The recall number is 4520F.

Owners can contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 or visit Mazda's recall site.