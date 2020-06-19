2020 Lexus GX reviewed, "The Blues Brothers" revisited, Mustang Mach-E range recognized: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Lexus GX 460 SUV carries a decade of baggage

The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is a luxury three-row SUV with a smooth V-8 and comfy seats, but it is old and lacks competitive features and refinement.

New 2021 Ford F-150 promises several surprises

When the new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup debuts online on June 25, it may come with more surprises than a hybrid or all-electric version. The bestselling pickup will add a sleeper-seat.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a new trim, new packages, and a heavy-duty look

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck comes with a new Custom Special Edition, a beefed-up ZR2, the return of the ZR2 Bison, and the return of the 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4.

From Motor Authority:

1974 Dodge Monaco from The Blues Brothers

“The Blues Brothers”: An icon of vehicular mayhem turns 40

Part musical, part morality play, and one of the best car-chase movies of all time, “The Blues Brothers” turns 40 years old this year.

Charles Leclerc drives his 2020 Ferrari F1 car through the streets of Maranello

Ferrari's Formula One team gets its operations moving again with a quick drive of the new SF1000 race car through the streets of Maranello.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots and video

Chevrolet has just launched the C8 Corvette, and the general consensus is that the Bowtie brand has a huge hit on its hands with the mid-engined marvel.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford Mustang Mach-E, downloading update!

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will keep getting smarter about driving range

Ford's Intelligent Range system in the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle includes crowdsourced data and the weather in its range calculations.

Report: Tesla homing in on Austin for Cybertruck Terafactory

Austin and Tulsa are finalists for a Terafactory that would build the Cybertruck and Model Y crossover.

Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe: 52 miles electric, then 26 mpg combined

Electric range and efficiency ratings for the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe are in. The luxury coupe boasts one of the longest electric ranges of any plug-in hybrid currently on sale, but with less-impressive efficiency ratings.