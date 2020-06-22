What's new for 2021: Mini

Mini continues to charm for the 2021 model year. The British brand owned by BMW returns a 6-speed manual transmission to its small lineup, further enhancing its reputation for quirky urban cars that are fun to drive but offer limited practicality.

From the Union Jack taillights and rear barn doors to the circular design features adorning the inside and outside, Mini stands out amid a sea of homogeneous small crossovers and vanishing compact cars and hatchbacks.

Mini consists of essentially three models ascending in size, from the Cooper, Clubman, to the American-sized Countryman. Then each model can be had in three types, including the base Cooper, Cooper S, or the John Cooper Works performance series. The All4 designation stands for all-wheel drive. Then there are three trims within each type, Classic, Signature, to the top Iconic trim. Special editions add some nuance to the lineup.

The 2021 Mini Cooper can be had as a hardtop two-door, hardtop four-door, or convertible. Mini features a range of powertrains, from the all-electric Cooper SE to the 301-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 John Cooper Works. All Minis come with 3-years/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled maintenance and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty. The biggest changes for 2021 occur in the biggest Mini, the Countryman.

2021 Mini Countryman

2021 Mini Countryman 2021 Mini Countryman 2021 Mini Countryman

- Refreshed front and rear fascias.

- Redesigned standard LED headlights and LED fog lights.

- Piano black exterior trim.

- Union Jack LED taillights.

- Standard 8.8-inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel.

- New available 17-inch black alloy wheel design and 19-inch two-tone wheels.

- SE plug-in hybrid has EPA-rated 17 miles of range.

- Price increases $700 on Cooper, $600 on Cooper SE plug-in hybrid, and $100 on the JCW.

- Countryman is the only model not offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2021 Mini Clubman

2020 Mini Clubman

- 6-speed manual transmission is standard on the Cooper S in front-wheel drive.

- Signature trim comes with 6.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay compatibility, digital instrument cluster, and remote services.

- Cooper S in front-wheel drive drops $1,000; JCW All4 increases $100.

2021 Mini Cooper

2020 Mini Cooper SE 2020 Mini Cooper SE 2020 Mini Cooper SE

- Mini Cooper SE electric car comes with a 110-mile range via a 32.6-kwh battery as a 2-door hardtop.

- Sidewalk Edition trim returns to the Cooper S convertible.

- Oxford Edition on 2- and 4-door hardtops available to anyone, instead of just military members or students.

- A 6-speed manual transmission is available on all Coopers except the JCW GP and JCW convertible.

- Cooper, Cooper S, and JCW hardtops drop $1,000; convertibles drop $1,000 except for the JCW convertible, which stays the same.